Forsberg: Assessing the Fallout of Ime Udoka Joining the Rival Nets

Forsberg: Assessing the fallout of surprising Udoka-to-Nets report originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics have done everything in their power to run out from under the dark cloud that descended over the team when Ime Udoka was suspended right before the start of training camp.

As Udoka reportedly readies to become the next head coach of the rival Brooklyn Nets, the question is whether the Celtics can avoid being sucked back into the storm, or whether this might allow the team to further separate itself from the dim.

Udoka’s hiring allows the Celtics to move forward without the coach’s future being a lingering topic, but his reemergence with a rival adds a layer of complication to the process.

Maybe that doesn’t matter. Maybe simply being able to completely move on is reason enough for the Celtics to allow Udoka to depart for a situation that makes a lot of sense for both the drama-filled Nets and Udoka, who was an assistant there before joining Boston.

Alas, Celtics players will now be peppered with questions again about Udoka and how they feel about him departing for a team that Boston has seen in each of the past two postseasons.

For the better part of the past decade, the Celtics and Nets have been impossibly intertwined. From the Kevin Garnett/Paul Pierce blockbuster, to the delivery of the Jays to Boston via the Nets picks, to Kyrie Irving defecting to Brooklyn after a tumultuous two years in Boston, these two teams are always tied in some way.

The Udoka situation adds another layer to it all. This after a summer in which Jaylen Brown got dragged through trade rumors as the Nets probed potentially dealing Kevin Durant.

Can Udoka tidy up the drama-filled mess in Brooklyn? Who knows? But he’ll undoubtedly be eager after his missteps in Boston left his own future cloudy.

For the Celtics, hopefully this takes stress of an organization left weathered by the shocking suspension. Maybe it allows interim coach Joe Mazzulla to do his job without wondering what the team might do next.

One other plot point: What happens with Udoka’s former assistants in Boston? Will Udoka yearn to recruit them down the road? We wouldn’t suspect movement in season but certainly he could reach out over the summer.

The Celtics need to keep their focus and attention on the court with a desire to get back to the NBA Finals. Udoka’s hiring adds a distraction to the process.

The team might be banking that it’s better to rip that Band-Aid now and hope it’s not a storyline that could linger later.