Forsberg: Celtics Have a Chance to Make Statement on West Coast Trip

Forsberg: Celtics can send the West a statement with four-game swing originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics have already asserted themselves as the best team in basketball over the first quarter of the 2022-23 season, but a four-game stretch out west over the next seven days offers a chance to really make an early season statement.

The Celtics visit the Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night then head to the Bay Area for an NBA Finals rematch with Golden State on Saturday before wrapping up a season-long six-game road trip with a double dip in Los Angeles next week.

The Warriors and Clippers haven’t been as crisp as expected but have undeniable talent. The Lakers have shown a bit of a pulse after a 2-10 start. The Celtics will be challenged each night, particularly with a growing target on their back.

Long-distance trips are often tripwire for even the NBA’s best teams. The 2007-08 Celtics were 41-9 before a three-game stumble out west (a 10-game winning streak in the aftermath righted the ship en route to Banner 17). Boston started the year 27-2 a season later, then dropped three of four games on its first West Coast trip.

Which is why expectations should be managed on any trip. Before the Celtics departed Boston, it would have been fair to suggest a 4-2 trip would be highly successful. The Celtics already seemingly stole a win when depth pieces (including Blake Griffin) propelled the green to a win on the second night of a back-to-back in Toronto on Monday.

The Celtics spent a well-deserved day on the golf course in Phoenix on Tuesday. It was a small respite for a team that had consecutive days off just once in November. A two-day break -- with an opportunity for a rare practice in San Francisco -- awaits after the Suns game, but the team will also be dealing with the hype surrounding a Finals rematch on a national stage.

The trip is a chance for Boston to road test its historic offense. Three of its next four opponents reside in the top 10 in defensive efficiency. (The Clippers are fifth, the Suns are sixth and the Lakers are 10th). The Warriors are improbably 20th in that metric but we know how they bottled up Boston’s offense in the Finals last year.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are scoring at a Kobe Bryant/Shaquille O’Neal like pace this season. A visit to LA will put a brighter spotlight on what Boston’s All-Star tandem is doing this season.

The good news for Boston is that, regardless of how it fares out west, a seven-game homestand awaits to close out calendar year 2022. Robert Williams is close to returning and the team’s defense, lagging behind last year’s standards, could get a jolt even as he’s eased back into game action.

But if the Celtics really want to put the league on high alert, then this four-game trip out west could be their siren. It’s clear how hellbent this Boston team is at getting back to the Finals based on their ability to put a tumultuous end of the offseason in the rearview mirror and start so fast.

A dominant West Coast trip would only cement their title intentions.