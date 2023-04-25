Forsberg: How Surprising Bucks-Heat Series Could Impact Celtics' Path to NBA Finals

Forsberg: How surprising Bucks-Heat series could impact C's path to Finals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

For much of the 2022-23 season, it felt inevitable that the Eastern Conference would come down to a showdown between the Celtics and Bucks. There was much consternation here when Milwaukee’s long midseason winning streak allowed the Bucks to surge ahead of the Celtics and snag the No. 1 seed.

At the moment, it sure feels like Boston landing the No. 2 seed couldn’t have been more fortuitous.

The Bucks, hindered by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s back injury suffered in Game 1 of a first-round series against the Heat, find themselves on the brink of elimination after Jimmy Butler willed Miami to a 3-1 series lead with a 56-point outburst in Game 4 on Monday night.

Even with the historically long odds of a team rallying from a 3-1 deficit, it would be premature to suggest the Bucks are done. Two of the final three games in this series would be played in Milwaukee, and a healthier Antetokounmpo could go a long way towards a potential Bucks rally.

Alas, if Miami can close out the series, Boston would secure homecourt for the remainder of its postseason journey.

It’s wild to think just how much the Hawks' upset of the Heat in the 7-8 play-in game might have altered the East. The Celtics got a favorable first-round matchup and have the opportunity to dispatch a Dejounte Murray-less Hawks team at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

For all of us who downplayed the severity of playing the Heat in Round 1 -- our hand is firmly raised -- it’s clear the defense-averse Hawks have emerged as a far more favorable matchup. Butler and the battle-tested Heat haven’t let an underwhelming season erode any of their typical postseason swagger.

That the Bucks have struggled even with Antetokounmpo’s injury is mildly surprising. If Milwaukee is able to rally out of this series, its struggles defending Butler and the 3-point shot is an encouraging sign for Boston if we were still to get a Celtics-Bucks showdown.

But the fact of the matter is that, if Miami can close out the Bucks as early as Wednesday’s Game 5, then it will be either the Heat or the Knicks emerging from the other side of the East bracket. Few could have envisioned that possibility even at the height of those two teams’ play this season.

The Celtics have far more pressing concerns than who might be in the East finals. Boston can prevent a trip back to Atlanta, secure itself a three-day break, and set up a second-round dance with the Philadelphia 76ers with a win on Tuesday night.

But it’s simply jarring just how much the Hawks might have altered everything in the East with that play-in victory.

