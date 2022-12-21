Forsberg: It's Reunion Week, But Malcolm Brogdon Is Focused on Why He's in Boston

Forsberg: Brogdon reflects on his start in Boston with Pacers, Bucks coming to town originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Malcolm Brogdon confirmed that winning was his No. 1 priority when he agreed to a reserve role after landing with the Boston Celtics this summer. Now, even as he thrives in that bench role for his new team, Brogdon is doubling down on the assertion that winning is all that matters.

Brogdon, now headlining Boston’s new-look bench group, scoffed Tuesday when asked what it might mean for him to earn consideration for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

"Look, for me, that's not important at all," Brogdon told NBC Sports Boston. "I really don't care about that award at all. I really want to win with this team. I came here to win a championship, to put up Banner 18.

"That accolade really means nothing. I want to win."

The holidays will serve as reunion week for 30-year-old Brogdon with visits from his two previous NBA employers over the next five days. The upstart Indiana Pacers visit on Wednesday night before a Christmas Day showdown against the East-leading Milwaukee Bucks.

Brogdon admits there’s emotions seeing his former teams -- "both cities, I had three great years," he noted -- but he ultimately landed in Boston with hopes of tasting a championship. Added Brogdon: "It’s all about competing at the highest level."

Over the summer, Brogdon realized it was likely time to move on from Indiana. He initially suspected he might get dealt to the Washington Wizards on draft night and, when nothing came of that, the Pacers approached him about whether he might prefer to play in Boston or Toronto.

Brogdon stressed he didn’t get to pick his destination but expressed gratitude that Indiana elected to pursue a deal with Boston given his desire to land with last year’s Eastern Conference champions. The Celtics dealt a 2023 first-round pick and five end-of-the-bench players including Aaron Nesmith and Daniel Theis to the Pacers in exchange for Brogdon.

I’m not taking as many 3s off the dribble. Teams aren’t guarding me, I’m not the first option, and I don’t get the first-option attention. Which makes my shots easier. Malcolm Brogdon

The Pacers were able to move off the three years, $67.6 million owed to Brogdon and cleared a pathway for 2022 deadline acquisition Tyrese Haliburton to run the show in Indiana. The Celtics got the bench piece that was sorely missing during the team’s Finals run.

In 26 appearances for Boston Brogdon is averaging 13.8 points per game, but his efficiency is off the charts. He’s shooting 48.6 percent from the floor overall and a career-best 46.2 percent beyond the 3-point arc. He’s quietly flirting with 50/40/90 while adding 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists over a career-low 23.8 minutes per game.

The Sixth Man of the Year honor has a deep history with the Celtics and the NBA recently announced the winner will now receive the John Havlicek trophy as part of taking home the honor. Kevin McHale won the award twice, including during Boston’s 1984 title season, then Bill Walton earned the distinction with title-winning 1986 squad.

Brogdon currently has the third best odds for this year’s Sixth Man award, according to PointsBet. He trails only Lakers guard Russell Westbrook and Warriors guard Jordan Poole.

In recent years, the award has typically celebrated a high-scoring reserve. But Brogdon’s role in Boston’s success this year could make him a popular choice despite his modest output.

Brogdon currently ranks third in the NBA in 3-point shooting. He’s up 15 percent over his final season with the Pacers. Brogdon admitted the extra attention that Boston’s stars draw has helped him generate more quality looks. Hammering home that point: NBA tracking suggests 82 percent of Brogdon’s 3-point attempts this season have been wide open, with six-plus feet of space from the nearest defender.

"I think it’s really that simple," said Brogdon. "I’m not taking as many 3s off the dribble. Teams aren’t guarding me, I’m not the first option, and I don’t get the first-option attention. Which makes my shots easier."

