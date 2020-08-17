Local

Gordon Hayward

Gordon Hayward Injury: Latest Updates on Celtics Star's Right Ankle Sprain

By Nick Goss

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward was forced to leave Monday night's Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers late in the fourth quarter because of a right ankle sprain.

The C's were quick to announce Hayward's injury and that he would not return to the game.

Don't miss NBC Sports Boston's coverage of Celtics-76ers Game 2, which begins Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. with Celtics Pregame Live followed by tip-off at 6:30 p.m. You can also stream the game on the MyTeams App.

In video of the play where Hayward rolled his ankle, it looked like he stepped on teammate Daniel Theis' foot.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens didn't have much of an update on Hayward's ankle after Boston's 109-101 win. Here's what he said postgame:

The Boston Globe's Gary Washburn tweeted that Hayward was "leaving the arena in crutches and his foot in a boot." ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews reported Hayward will undergo an MRI on Monday night.

Hayward scored 12 points on 5-for-13 shooting with four rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes before departing. His status for Game 2 of the series on Wednesday night is uncertain at this time.

Gordon Hayward injury: Latest updates on Celtics star's right ankle sprain originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

