Grant Williams Accuses Refs of Unfair Treatment After C's-Sixers Incident

In an interview with the Boston Sports Journal's John Karalis published Monday, Grant Williams mentioned a commitment to tone down his interactions with officials.

That commitment was put on hold Tuesday night, it appears.

With his Boston Celtics trailing the Philadelphia 76ers by six with two minutes remaining at Wells Fargo Center, Williams was hit with a very untimely technical foul for barking at an official, allowing Philly to stretch its lead to seven. Boston mounted a dramatic late comeback but lost 103-101.

After the game, Williams sounded off on the refs, explaining what led to his technical and claiming that Sixers teammates P.J. Tucker and Joel Embiid weren't punished for the same crime.

"So that moment where I got hit in the face twice, I said, ‘Call the f---ing foul,'" Williams told The Athletic's Jay King. "And next thing you know I got a technical. So I got a technical for that. And the following possession P.J. says, 'Call the f---ing pushoff.' No technical foul.

"Later in the game, after Joel throws me across the face on the out-of-bounds play, no review of a flagrant, no review of nothing. Then he proceeds to say, 'How the f--- do you call a foul on me in that position? That’s not a f---ing foul.' And no technical foul.

"So it was like, OK, did I do something different from the other guys that led to me getting a technical foul? Or is it one of those things where I just need to shut up and dribble?"

If all of what Williams said is true, then he has a point about the refs having a double standard. But sometimes it's not what you say but how and when you say it, which may explain why Williams got T'ed up.

Even if Williams received unfair treatment Tuesday night, he needs to do a better job keeping his emotions in check, especially in high-leverage situations. There's a fine line between working the refs for calls and costing your team, and Williams has crossed that line a few times this season with six technical fouls.

Williams and his teammates will need to have short memories, because they'll be back in action Wednesday night at TD Garden against the Toronto Raptors.