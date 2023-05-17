Hampus Lindholm Played With Fractured Foot in Playoffs

Lindholm played with fractured foot during Bruins' playoff loss to Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm played like a legit Norris Trophy-caliber player during the 2022-23 NHL regular season, which is why it was so surprising that his performance declined so much in the first round of the playoffs.

Now we have a good explanation for why Lindholm didn't look like his normal self against the Florida Panthers.

The veteran d-man told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet (h/t Matt Porter of The Boston Globe) earlier this month that testing revealed he had a fracture in his foot. Lindholm told the newspaper that he had been playing through the injury "for the past month." The story was published May 9.

Lindholm had a foot injury late in the regular season, and when asked at breakup day May 2 if it had lingered into Round 1, he responded, "I’d say I was fine. Everyone has bumps and bruises that time of year. There’s no excuses on that stuff."

This injury also prevented Lindholm from playing for Sweden at the 2023 World Championships in Finland, per Aftonbladet.

Lindholm didn't look comfortable with the puck on his stick, his skating was not as crisp as we're accustomed to seeing, and he turned the puck over more often than normal during the Bruins' first-round series defeat to the Panthers. He also was held without a single point or shot on goal in seven games versus the Panthers.

Lindholm tallied a career-high 53 points (10 goals, 43 assists) in 80 regular-season games.