Here's How to Live Stream Boston Celtics games on NBC Sports Boston

Fans can watch Boston Celtics games broadcast on NBC Sports Boston online, or by downloading one of the following apps:

NBC Sports App



Watch thousands of LIVE sporting events on NBC, NBC Sports, NBC Sports Gold, Golf Channel, Olympic Channel, Telemundo Deportes, and more with the NBC Sports app. You can also search for the NBC Sports App in most smart TV app stores.

MyTeams App

Breaking news, videos, and analysis from NBC Sports Boston.

For games not on NBC Sports Boston, fans can still watch Pre and Postgame Live using the link or apps above. Celtics streaming on NBC Sports Boston during the 2022/23 season is presented by Nissan. Click here for a schedule.

Q: How can I stream Celtics games?

A: If you are an NBC Sports Boston subscriber via a participating video provider, and reside in an area where you are able to view in-market NBA games on your NBC Sports Boston channel, you will be able to access content on the respective local NBC Sports Boston sites on PCs as well as on the NBC Sports app (TV Everywhere).

If your provider has not yet entered into an agreement with your NBC Sports Boston to make TV Everywhere available, you will not be able to authenticate and stream the content. Please call your participating provider if you are not able to access the stream of the game via your respective local NBC Sports Boston site on PCs or the NBC Sports app.

Q: How do I verify/authenticate my video provider account?

A: If you are an NBC Sports Boston subscriber via a participating video provider, when prompted, select your video provider from the drop-down menu. You will then be asked to enter your username and password for your provider, similar to when you pay your bill online. Don't forget to check "remember me" so you don't have to log in again.

If you don't have an online account with your video provider, or can't remember your username and password, please contact your video provider to learn more. If you already have a username and password from your video provider, you will not need to create a new account. If you have not previously registered an account with your video provider, you will need to do so with a valid email address. Please contact your video provider to learn more.

Q: Can I stream Celtics games while I’m out of town?

A: Yes. You will be permitted to access Celtics content on PCs as well as on the NBC Sports app/MyTeams App when traveling out of your home market, provided you are in the continental U.S.

