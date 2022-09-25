Here's How Tom Brady Fared in the Buccaneers' Week 3 Loss to the Packers

Here’s how Brady fared in Bucs’ Week 3 loss to Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady nearly led an epic comeback in Week 3, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came up just short in a 14-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The 45-year-old quarterback completed 31 of 42 passes for 271 yards and one touchdown in the defeat, which moved Tampa Bay to 2-1 on the season.

From the opening snap to the final play, the Bucs struggled to score. The game began with Brady taking a sack, which was an ominous sign for how the rest of the contest would go.

Tampa Bay put together a decent opening drive, ending with a 45-yard field goal from Ryan Succop. After that, though, it was a tough showing. The Bucs’ next six drives resulted in three punts, two lost fumbles and one kneel down to end the first half.

Throughout the afternoon, Brady was visibly upset on the sidelines. Tampa Bay receivers lost two fumbles on the day and had multiple dropped passes.

One of Brady’s biggest highlights was a play that didn’t count. He ducked under two Green Bay defenders and scrambled 20 yards down the field, but a flag wiped away the gain.

The Packers led 14-3 at halftime and took a 14-6 lead into the fourth quarter. It wasn’t until the final drive when Brady got the Bucs rolling.

Tampa Bay went 89 yards in the final three minutes to score with 14 seconds left and cut the deficit to 14-12. On the one-yard touchdown pass, Brady fired a throw to Russell Gage, who had 12 catches in the game.

Needing a two-point conversion to tie the game, the Bucs were hit with a delay of game penalty to push the ball back to the 7-yard line. On the final play, Brady rolled to his right and threw a pass into traffic that was broken up.

That play effectively ended the game, with the Packers recovering the Bucs’ onside kick attempt and running out the clock. Brady and Rodgers embraced after the game, which could be the final meeting between the two future Hall of Famers.

Brady and the Bucs will face the Kansas City Chiefs at home in Week 4’s Sunday Night Football matchup on NBC.