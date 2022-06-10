U.S. Open

Hole-By-Hole Breakdown of The Country Club Through the Eyes of a Caddie

By Steve Hamblin

Hole-by-Hole Breakdown of The Country Club through the eyes of a caddie originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The "Open" course at The Country Club takes players through a gorgeous natural landscape where rolling fairways are cut through ancient rocks on their way to small, firm, sloping greens. Stunning topographical features can take a player's breath away while challenging blind shots will test a player's nerves.
 
All facets of a player's game will be tested at Brookline when the 2022 U.S. Open gets underway on June 13: 
 
•    Power and accuracy off the tee are needed to set up ideal angles of approach and avoid deep rough and long, gnarly native grass. 
•    Precise, crisp iron play is required to negotiate the many uneven lies and elevation changes players will encounter throughout the round.
•    Players out of position will find themselves in a variety of hazards and will need to use a combination of creativity and finesse to scramble for pars.

This unique course with a varied architectural lineage will reward players who embrace its quirks. Players who prefer playing "driving range golf" will likely be trunk-slamming on Friday night.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Click for a hole-by-hole breakdown of The Country Club >>

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

U.S. Open
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us