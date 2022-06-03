‘Hope They Don't Stay That Hot': Stephen Curry Responds to Game 1 Loss

Stephen Curry seems mystified by performance of Horford, White in Game 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Like teammate Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry didn't appear to be in an overly giving mood following Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

After Green straight up said the Warriors dominated for roughly 42 minutes before faltering, Curry at least seemed to acknowledge that Golden State will need to make some adjustments against the Boston Celtics rather than Green's "we'll be fine" mentality.

When it came time to give Al Horford or Derrick White their due, however, Curry was hesitant at best.

"Twenty-six points, 6 for 8, that's tough and even Derrick [White], scoring 20-plus and five 3s, those two guys were key," Curry said. "You hope they don't stay that hot, but you've got to do something about it."

Horford set a career-high with six made 3-pointers, the most ever for a player in his Finals debut. White had 21 points in 32 minutes off the bench for the C's.

"The rotations might've been a little slow," Curry said. "You obviously have to pick and choose where you send attention. Jaylen [Brown] and Jayson [Tatum] had the ball in their hands a lot, they try to create confusion with pick and rolls."

Unlike Green, who had just four points on 2 for 12 shooting, Curry had a great night shooting for the Warriors with 34 points -- 21 in the first quarter -- on 12 of 25 from the field, including 7 of 14 from beyond the arc.

Nevertheless, it will be fascinating to see how the Celtics respond to apparent slights on Horford and White in Game 2 on Sunday as Boston looks to go up 2-0 before traveling to TD Garden on Wednesday.