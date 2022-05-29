How Boston Has Fared in Game 7 Road Matchups All Time

Here's how Celtics have fared in Game 7 road matchups all time originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are more than capable of beating the Miami Heat on the road in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night.

They have already won twice at FTX Arena in this series -- Game 2 and Game 5 -- and overall the Celtics have an impressive 6-2 road record during the 2022 NBA playoffs.

But it's been a long time since the Celtics won a Game 7 on the road.

After winning the first three road Game 7s in team history, the Celtics have lost the last four, with the most recent defeat coming against the Heat in the 2012 conference finals after Miami staved off elimination with a Game 6 win in Boston.

The last road Game 7 victory for the Celtics came in the 1974 NBA Finals (excluding the Game 7 win over the Raptors in the 2020 Florida bubble):

The Celtics have won two elimination matchups during the playoffs. Jayson Tatum scored 46 points on the road in Milwaukee to win Game 6 of the second round. The C's returned home and beat the Bucks emphatically in Game 7, but that was at home.

Tipoff for Celtics vs. Heat Game 7 is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. NBC Sports Boston's coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. with "Celtics Pregame Live".