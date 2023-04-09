How James Paxton Fared in Rehab Start With WooSox

How James Paxton fared in Sunday's rehab start with WooSox originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

James Paxton is one step closer to returning to the big-league mound.

The Boston Red Sox southpaw is working his way back from a hamstring injury suffered during his only spring training start. He toed the rubber for a rehab start in Game 2 of Triple-A Worcester's doubleheader vs. the Buffalo Bisons on Sunday.

Paxton looked sharp, allowing two hits and walking two batters while striking out three in three scoreless innings. The 34-year-old veteran threw 58 pitches and topped out at 96.2 mph with his fastball.

Boston initially signed Paxton before the 2022 season, but he missed the entire campaign due to recovery from Tommy John surgery and a lat tear suffered in late August. After the club declined Paxton's option, he exercised his one-year, 4 million player option for 2023.

The Red Sox rotation could soon get reinforcements with Paxton, Brayan Bello, and Garrett Whitlock on the mend. Bello will start for the WooSox on Tuesday.