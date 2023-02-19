How Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Fared in 2023 NBA All-Star Game

Tatum named All-Star Game MVP, Brown leads Team LeBron in points originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum faced off against one another in Sunday night's NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. The Boston Celtics teammates put on a show.

Brown joined Team LeBron as LeBron James' second pick of the reserves draft. Tatum was selected to Team Giannis -- coached by C's head coach Joe Mazzulla -- as Giannis Antetokounmpo's first pick of the starters draft.

Tatum debuted his signature JT1 shoe while Brown donned his new mask, which he'll wear for the foreseeable future after sustaining a facial fracture on Feb. 8. Together, they treated the Utah crowd and the C's fans watching from home with stellar showings as well as the game's most memorable highlight.

Late in the third quarter, Tatum and Brown went head-to-head for four consecutive possessions. They took turns earning bragging rights.

The only game we ever want to see these two matching up against each other in ☘️😁 @jaytatum0 @FCHWPO#NBAAllStar #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/R45o3VaEsa — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 20, 2023

we need more ⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/bhY1NntUlj — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 20, 2023

Both went on to finish with flashy stat lines as Tatum and Team Giannis beat Brown and Team LeBron, 184-175.

Here were the other top highlights from Tatum and Brown's performances:

Jayson Tatum

Tatum got going early with an emphatic jam.

Later in the first quarter, he responded to LeBron James' deep 3-pointer with one of his own.

Tatum caught fire in the third quarter with a record 22 points.

too hot to handle 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/hw9CV0fwpE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 20, 2023

After the game he was awarded the Kobe Bryant Trophy for All-Star Game MVP. He finished with an All-Star Game record 55 points on 22-of-31 shooting (10-18 from 3), 10 rebounds, and six assists.Only Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has made more 3s in an All-Star Game.

Tatum becomes the Celtics player to win All-Star Game MVP since Larry Bird in 1982.

The unquestioned MVP 🏆 pic.twitter.com/e8L61XRfPK — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 20, 2023

Jaylen Brown

Brown joined the party with a dunk in the first quarter.

getting in on the action 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/7ZpTiCWxi7 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 20, 2023

The masked man showed off the range with a DEEP 3-pointer.

from the logo 🏹 pic.twitter.com/xOnCNdvfDF — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 20, 2023

Brown ended up dropping 22 points in the second half to lead Team LeBron with 35 points. He shot 16-of-27 from the floor while bringing down 15 boards.