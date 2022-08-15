How Red Sox' 2022 draft picks have fared so far in pro careers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox added to their improved farm system during the 2022 MLB Draft. One month later, some of the prospects they selected have begun their road to The Show.

First-round pick Mikey Romero and second-rounder Cutter Coffey were among the 2022 Red Sox draftees to start their professional baseball careers over the last week. They were assigned to the Florida Complex League, Boston's rookie affiliate, where they have a handful of games under their belt so far.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It's a small sample size, but here's how the 2022 Red Sox draft picks who have begun their pro careers have performed through their first few appearances.

Mikey Romero, SS (Round 1, Pick 24)

Romero, 18, is getting his bearings in the FCL. The Orange Lutheran High School shortstop has played in four games, going 2-for-12 with one RBI, three walks and one strikeout. He notched his first professional hit in his first game.

Mikey Romero #ExtraSwings

(1st professional hit for Red Sox) pic.twitter.com/j9S5Vca4Hr — John Peabody (@PeabodyHitDev) August 9, 2022

Romero, like 2021 No. 4 overall pick Marcelo Mayer, is considered a well-rounded shortstop with strong ball-to-ball skills at the plate to go along with smooth defense and a solid arm. Coincidentally, Romero and Mayer already share a close bond.

Cutter Coffey, SS (Round 2, Pick 44)

Coffey, 18, also has played four games with the Florida Complex League Red Sox. Another high school shortstop (Liberty High School), he has yet to tally his first professional hit. Coffey is 0-for-9 with five walks and three strikeouts.

According to MLB.com, Coffey "has the tools to hit for power and average and also has a fastball that can reach 94 mph on the mound." He still projects as an infielder, but that pitching background certainly is nice to have in his back pocket.

Roman Anthony, OF (Round 2C, Pick 79)

Anthony, 18, is off to a hot start at the plate through five FCL appearances. The Stoneman Douglas High School outfielder is 7-for-15 with two doubles, five RBI, two walks, and two strikeouts. Four of those RBI came in Monday's game vs. the FCL Orioles.

The Red Sox signed Anthony for well over slot value at $2.5 million. That could be money well spent as Anthony already looks like the slugger they had hoped for.

Chase Meidroth, SS (Round 4, Pick 129)

Meidroth, 20, played three games in the FCL before debuting for Low-A Salem. He wasted no time making his presence felt in Low-A as he homered on the first pitch he saw.

Chase Meidroth was the Boston Red Sox fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft.



The first pitch he sees in Low-A he SMOKES for a homer. pic.twitter.com/6Qf5Qpy2TH — Hunter Noll (@Hunter_Noll) August 9, 2022

According to MLB.com, the University of San Diego shortstop projects as a second baseman in the pros. Between the FCL and Low-A, he's 7-for-23 (.304) with one homer, five RBI, three walks, and three strikeouts.

Brooks Brannon, C (Round 9, Pick 279)

Brannon, 18, has two games under his belt in the FCL. The slugging catcher is scorching at the plate, going 4-for-6 with two triples, four RBI, one walk, and two strikeouts.

The Randleman HS product was signed for $712,500, well above his $158,200 slot value.