How the Red Sox Rotation Is Shaping Up Ahead of Opening Day

The Boston Red Sox' 2022 starting rotation is beginning to take shape.

With Chris Sale missing time due to a stress fracture in his right rib cage, Nathan Eovaldi has been named the team's Opening Day starter. Nick Pivetta projects to be the next man up for Game 2.

After that, there are a few question marks. But manager Alex Cora provided some clarity by stating Tanner Houck "most likely" will join the group to start the campaign.

“He did an amazing job last year,” Cora said Sunday. "Obviously, looking forward for him to take the next step. It was a different role and he was really good for us. Now it’s just a matter of putting everything together and keep improving, but he’s a guy that we trust. He’s a guy that we’re going to stretch out and the way he went about it last year, with everything that went on, was perfect."

Houck made his first start of the spring on Sunday, allowing one run on one hit and three walks in 2 2/3 innings.

With Eovaldi, Pivetta, and Houck seemingly locked in, that leaves two spots in the rotation that need to be filled. Candidates to be the No. 4 and 5 starters include 2021 breakout Garrett Whitlock and offseason signings Rich Hill and Michael Wacha.

Cora was asked about Wacha on Monday and wouldn't commit to naming the veteran right-hander a starter. As for a potential six-man rotation to begin the year, Cora is undecided.

"I think it's too early right now for that," he said. "I think the schedule will help us. We've got an off day right away in New York, we've got an off day in between Detroit and Boston. So, we'll play with the schedule, we'll use it to our advantage. It was actually better starting March 30, of course, but this is where we're at and we're not complaining. So we'll take care of that and then we'll decide what we do."

The Red Sox will open their 2022 season against the New York Yankees on April 7. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET in the Bronx.