How to Stream the Boston Celtics Online

How to stream the Celtics online originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the Celtics:

How do I stream the Celtics online?

If you live in Boston Celtics team territory and have a provider that includes NBC Sports Boston, you can stream the Celtics on the NBC Sports app or right here.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Can I stream the Celtics if I do not have cable?

If you do not have cable, NBC Sports Boston is included on FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu and DirectTV Stream.

What if the stream is not working?

If you are experiencing technical issues with the stream, please visit help.nbc.com, where you can submit a question, find additional tutorials and FAQs, and learn more about streaming all of the content from NBC’s family of networks.

Can I still stream the Celtics in the MyTeams app?

Authenticated live streaming for Celtics’ games on NBC Sports Boston is exclusively on the NBC Sports app. The MyTeams app no longer hosts Celtics’ live streaming, but MyTeams will link to the NBC Sports app to make it easy to find. Keep checking the MyTeams app for all the latest news, highlights, and analysis.

When do the Celtics play?

You can find the Boston Celtics’ full schedule here. Stay with NBC Boston and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all of your Celtics coverage throughout the season.