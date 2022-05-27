How to Watch Celtics Vs. Heat Game 6: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Celtics vs. Heat live stream: Watch Game 6 of East Finals in Boston originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Will the Boston Celtics punch their ticket to the NBA Finals, or will the Miami Heat force a Game 7 at FTX Arena?

After a couple of lopsided games, Boston and Miami battled in a more competitive Game 5 on Wednesday night. The C's ultimately bounced back from a rough first half to beat the Heat on the road, 93-80. The victory puts Boston on the brink of its first Finals appearance since 2010.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Celtics Talk: Too early to start thinking about Finals? Celtics one win away after Game 5 win over Heat | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum paced the C's in Game 5 with 25 and 22 points, respectively. Al Horford (16 pts, 7 reb) and Derrick White (14 pts, 5 ast) also stepped up when the rest of the offense struggled to find its groove.

Robert Williams (6 pts, 10 reb, 3 blk) once again showed his health is key to Boston's success. The Celtics big man again is listed as questionable for Friday's Game 6 along with veteran point guard Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain).

The Heat are even more banged up. Tyler Herro (groin), Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Max Strus (hamstring), P.J. Tucker (knee), and Gabe Vincent (hamstring) each are listed as questionable on Miami's latest injury report.

If the Celtics win, they'll advance to take on the mighty Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. If the Heat can steal a win at TD Garden, they'll head back to South Beach for Game 7.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Friday's Celtics vs. Heat Game 6, featuring NBC Sports Boston's full coverage, including "Celtics Pregame Live" and "Celtics Postgame Live."

What time do the Celtics play the Heat?

Tipoff between the Celtics and Heat is set for Friday, May 27, at 8:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

What TV channel is Celtics vs. Heat on?

Celtics-Heat will air on ESPN.

Celtics Pregame Live begins on NBC Sports Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET. Watch the show live here and in the MyTeams app.

Stay with NBC Sports Boston after the game for Celtics Postgame Live. You can watch here and in the MyTeams app.

How to stream Celtics vs. Heat live online

Celtics Pregame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Celtics vs. Heat: Watch ESPN

Celtics Postgame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Mobile app: MyTeams