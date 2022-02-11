How to Watch Celtics Vs. Nuggets: TV Channel, Live Stream for NBA Matchup

How to watch Celtics vs. Nuggets: TV and streaming info originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics (31-25) will look a bit different when they host the Denver Nuggets (30-24) on Friday night.

Before Thursday's NBA trade deadline, the C's parted ways with Josh Ricardson, Romeo Langford, Dennis Schroder, Enes Freedom, and Bruno Fernando in exchange for Derrick White and Daniel Theis. Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet reportedly will sign deals for the rest of the season to fill two of Boston's five empty roster spots.

It's a significant shakeup for a Celtics team that entered the deadline with plenty of momentum. They've won six straight and eight of their last nine with five 30+ point victories in that span, including their last two games. The red-hot stretch has helped them rise to seventh in the Eastern Conference standings, five games behind the first-place Miami Heat.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets have won their last two games and seven of their last 10. Their offense, which ranks fifth in the NBA in scoring at 118.4 PPG over their last nine games, will present a significant challenge to the stifling Celtics defense.

Here's all you need to know about Friday's Celtics vs. Nuggets matchup at TD Garden:

What time do the Celtics play the Nuggets?

Tipoff between the Celtics and Nuggets is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

What TV channel is Celtics vs. Nuggets on?

Celtics-Hornets will air on NBC Sports Boston, with Mike Gorman (play-by-play), Brian Scalabrine (analysis) and Abby Chin (sideline) on the call.

Celtics Pregame Live begins on NBC Sports Boston at 6:30 p.m. ET. Watch the show live here and in the MyTeams app.

Tune in to NBC Sports Boston after the game for Celtics Postgame Live with Amina Smith, Kendrick Perkins, Scalabrine and Chris Forsberg. You can watch here and in the MyTeams app.

How to stream Celtics vs. Nuggets live online

Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Mobile app: MyTeams