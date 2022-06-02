How to Watch Celtics Vs. Warriors Game 1: NBA Finals Live Stream, TV Channel

Celtics vs. Warriors live stream: How to watch NBA Finals Game 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors will begin the 2022 NBA Finals on Thursday night with Game 1 at Chase Arena.

The Warriors are in their sixth Finals in eight seasons. They won three titles in the previous five appearances. A fourth title for the Warriors' core -- Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green -- would vault it into historic territory.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Celtics are back in the Finals for the first time since 2010. After three Eastern Conference Finals appearances in 2017, 2018 and 2020, Boston finally broke through this season after defeating the Miami Heat in a Game 7 on the road.

Celtics Talk: Celtics in 7? Breaking down NBA Finals matchup against the Warriors | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

The Celtics have a mostly young team, led by a 24-year-old Jayson Tatum and a 25-year-old Jaylen Brown. How will they handle the spotlight of the NBA Finals stage? Even though they've never played in the Finals, they do have plenty of experience in high-pressure matchups, including six Game 7s since the start of the 2017 playoffs.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Thursday's Celtics vs. Warriors Game 1, featuring NBC Sports Boston's full coverage, including "Celtics Pregame Live" and "Celtics Postgame Live."

What time do the Celtics play the Warriors?

Tipoff between the Celtics and Warriors is set for Thursday, June 2, at 9 p.m. ET at Chase Center.

What TV channel is Celtics vs. Warriors on?

Celtics-Warriors will air on ABC.

Celtics Pregame Live begins on NBC Sports Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET. Watch the show live here and in the MyTeams app.

Stay with NBC Sports Boston after the game for Celtics Postgame Live. You can watch here and in the MyTeams app.

How to stream Celtics vs. Warriors live online

Celtics Pregame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Celtics vs. Warriors: Watch ESPN

Celtics Postgame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Mobile app: MyTeams