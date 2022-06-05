How to Watch Celtics Vs. Warriors Game 2: NBA Finals Live Stream, TV Channel

Celtics vs. Warriors live stream: How to watch NBA Finals Game 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics entered Thursday's Game 1 with zero games of NBA Finals experience. But they were more than prepared for the moment.

Boston outscored the Golden State Warriors 40-16 in the fourth quarter at Chase Center on Thursday, drilling nine 3-pointers in the final 12 minutes to surge to a 120-108 victory in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

Don't expect Golden State to lie down in Sunday's Game 2, though. The Warriors have yet to lose back-to-back games this postseason and are led by a trio of three-time NBA champions -- Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green -- who know how to perform with their backs against the wall.

The Celtics, meanwhile, are just 3-5 in their last eight games following a win. If they want to take Game 2 in San Francisco, they'll need Jayson Tatum (3 of 17 in Game 1) to step up offensively and for Jaylen Brown (24 points in Game 1, including 10 in the fourth quarter) to continue to be aggressive.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Sunday's Celtics vs. Warriors Game 2

What time do the Celtics play the Warriors?

Tipoff between the Celtics and Warriors is set for Sunday, June 5, at 8 p.m. ET at Chase Center.

What TV channel is Celtics vs. Warriors on?

Celtics-Warriors will air on ABC.

Celtics Pregame Live begins on NBC Sports Boston at 6:30 p.m. ET. Watch the show live here and in the MyTeams app.

Stay with NBC Sports Boston after the game for Celtics Postgame Live. You can watch here and in the MyTeams app.

How to stream Celtics vs. Warriors live online

Celtics Pregame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Celtics vs. Warriors: Watch ESPN

Celtics Postgame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Mobile app: MyTeams