How to Watch Celtics Vs. Warriors Game 3: NBA Finals Live Stream, TV Channel

Celtics vs. Warriors live stream: How to watch NBA Finals Game 3

Can any team gain momentum in the 2022 NBA Finals?

The Golden State Warriors are riding high after their 107-88 rout of the Boston Celtics in Game 2 on Sunday night at Chase Center that tied the best-of-seven series at 1-1.

Neither Golden State nor Boston has lost back-to-back games in the postseason, though, and the Celtics will hope that trend continues as the series shifts to TD Garden for Game 3 on Wednesday night.

The Celtics will need more from their supporting cast in Game 3, as Marcus Smart, Al Horford and Robert Williams combined to score just six points in Game 2. They'll also try to limit turnovers after committing 18 in Game 2; Boston is 0-5 this postseason when it commits 16 or more turnovers.

Meanwhile, Golden State will hope Stephen Curry continues to stay hot (63 points through two games) and that Draymond Green continues to be a tone-setter on the defensive end after wreaking havoc in Game 2.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Sunday's Celtics vs. Warriors Game 3, featuring NBC Sports Boston's full coverage, including "Celtics Pregame Live" and "Celtics Postgame Live."

What time do the Celtics play the Warriors?

Tipoff between the Celtics and Warriors is set for Wednesday, June 8, at 9 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

What TV channel is Celtics vs. Warriors on?

Celtics-Warriors will air on ABC.

Celtics Pregame Live begins on NBC Sports Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET. Watch the show live here and in the MyTeams app.

Stay with NBC Sports Boston after the game for Celtics Postgame Live. You can watch here and in the MyTeams app.

How to stream Celtics vs. Warriors live online

Celtics Pregame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Celtics vs. Warriors: Watch ESPN

Celtics Postgame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Mobile app: MyTeams