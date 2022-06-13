How to Watch Celtics Vs. Warriors Game 5: NBA Finals Live Stream, TV Channel

Celtics vs. Warriors live stream: How to watch NBA Finals Game 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2022 NBA Finals has come down to a best-two-out-of-three.

The Golden State Warriors will host the Boston Celtics in Game 5 on Monday night with the series tied 2-2 after they defeated the C's in Boston in Game 4 on Friday night. Stephen Curry led the charge with a spectacular 43-point performance and is averaging 34.3 points over four games.

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum scored just seven points in the second half of Game 4 and is shooting just 34.1 percent in the series to date. Boston will need its superstar to elevate his play if it wants to take a crucial Game 5 on the road.

Tatum and the Celtics have good reason to be confident, however; they're an impressive 7-0 after a loss this postseason and haven't lost back-to-back games with their full lineup since late January. They're also 8-3 on the road in these playoffs and can set an NBA record for the most road wins in one postseason with a win Monday night.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Monday's Celtics vs. Warriors Game 5, featuring NBC Sports Boston's full coverage, including "Celtics Pregame Live" and "Celtics Postgame Live."

What time do the Celtics play the Warriors?

Tipoff between the Celtics and Warriors is set for Monday, June 13, at 9 p.m. ET at Chase Center.

What TV channel is Celtics vs. Warriors on?

Celtics-Warriors will air on ABC.

Celtics Pregame Live begins on NBC Sports Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET. Watch the show live here and in the MyTeams app.

Stay with NBC Sports Boston after the game for Celtics Postgame Live. You can watch here and in the MyTeams app.

How to stream Celtics vs. Warriors live online

Celtics Pregame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Celtics vs. Warriors: Watch ESPN

Celtics Postgame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Mobile app: MyTeams