How to Watch ‘Remembering Bill Russell' Special on NBC Sports Boston

Bill Russell passed away Sunday at age 88, but his legacy will endure for decades to come.

The Celtics was arguably the most successful athlete in American team sports, winning 11 NBA championships during his 13 seasons in Boston, including two as a player/coach.

He was a perfect 10-0 in Game 7s and a remarkable 21-0 in winner-take-all games over the course of his career, measuring his success not by statistics but by how much his teammates improved their games.

Russell put together a Hall of Fame career despite enduring constant racism both in Boston and on the road. He was an outspoken advocate for racial and social justice, marching Martin Luther King Jr. during the Civil Rights Movement and standing with Muhammad Ali amid the boxer's decision to avoid the Vietnam War.

Tonight, NBC Sports Boston will reflect on Russell's many contributions to basketball and society in an hour-long special, "Remembering Bill Russell."

Hosted by Michael Holley, the special will feature conversations with Celtics managing partners Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca, president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, play-by-play announcer Mike Gorman, longtime NBA columnist Jackie MacMullan, Celtics Insider Chris Forsberg and more as they remember the towering presence that was Bill Russell.

