How Will the Patriots Respond to the NFL's Wide Receiver Arms Race?

Curran: How will the Patriots respond to the NFL's WR arms race?

Legendary Massachusetts politician Tip O’Neill helped popularize the belief that, "All politics is local." The same goes for professional sports. Football especially.

Action in any of the other 31 NFL states is going to bring a reaction here. Especially if some of the states are -- figuratively -- neighboring states.

We got up this morning to news the Buffalo Bills had redone the deal of their best wideout, Stefon Diggs. Two weeks ago, the Dolphins traded for and extended wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Both guys are going to make about $25 million per year and -- prorating that dough -- will be paid a total of about $2.9 million for their two attempts at beating YOUR New England Patriots.

How the Patriots counter what’s going on both in their division and across the NFL at wideout will be interesting to observe over the next few seasons. Because before the Pats can chase post-Brady Super Bowls (or even playoff wins) they have to get to the postseason by outdueling the divisional competition they pulverized for two decades straight.

Diggs and Hill have been significant problems for the Patriots. J.C. Jackson had his hands full trying to deal with Diggs and all the Buffalo receivers in three late-season games against the Bills in 2021, allowing 12 completions on 22 targets for 197 yards and a touchdown. In the Patriots’ playoff loss to the Bills, Jackson gave up five catches on six targets for 98 yards. Jackson’s one of the best corners in the NFL and he’s now a Charger.

Hill? He’s faced the Patriots four times, been targeted 34 times and caught 24 for 401 yards and five touchdowns. Now Hill’s with Jaylen Waddle and tight end Mike Gesicki. That means the Dolphins have an even more daunting set of skill position players than they did in 2021 when they beat the Patriots twice.

That Miami deemed DeVante Parker expendable and dealt him to the Patriots – where he will quite possibly become New England’s best wide receiver – doesn’t indicate to me the Patriots are talentless at wideout. It indicates, Miami is absolutely stocked.

The Patriots basically have two choices. Invest in players that will stop Hill, Diggs and the array of quarterbacks and wideouts they’ll deal with locally and in the AFC. Or keep up in the arms (and legs and hands) race that’s being waged and try to outscore those teams.

Going strictly by spending in 2022, they’re trying to do the latter. Currently, the Patriots are third in the NFL in cap money allocated to pay wide receivers ($38.25 million). They are first in tight end cap spending ($33 million). In the past six months they’ve said, "No thanks ..." to the cornerback services of both Stephon Gilmore and Jackson, both $17 million-plus-per-season players. So, whether by default or design, the Patriots are going to try to outscheme and outflank the high-end wideout talent they see.

Meanwhile, even though the Patriots have all that money allocated at wideout, they don’t have an All-Pro -- or even a Pro Bowl-level wideout -- on their roster. That traces back to the fact they’ve failed to draft productive, top-end wide receiver talent so they had to buy it in free agency. Jakobi Meyers is the only homegrown contributor. The same situation exists at tight end where the Patriots are first in the league in cap spending this year ($31 million) and next ($32 million). They didn’t draft them. They had to buy them. Now they don’t have dough to spend on players who would stop teams that have drafted and developed.

Over the years, we all became accustomed to the Patriots doing more with "less" at wideout. They had Brady, Gronk and Julian Edelman. If the rest of the pass-catchers were C-level guys who probably couldn’t start anywhere else, it didn’t matter. The Patriots could still hang 40 because they had those three plus a scheme that couldn’t be stopped. The fleet was more important than the big battleship. We all believed it.

But it was telling to me when Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler made their massive deal to acquire Davante Adams last month. A pile of picks AND a huge contract for a big-ticket wideout? It certainly wasn’t their intention but you can infer from that kind of move that the right way to do it is by investing in the battleship.

Which is something the Patriots haven’t done. Here's where the Patriots have been through the years in WR spending vs. the cap.

2013 : 22 ($8.749 million)

: 22 ($8.749 million) 2014 : 12 ($13.92 million)

: 12 ($13.92 million) 2015 : 9 ($16.04 million)

: 9 ($16.04 million) 2016 : 14 ($17.03 million)

: 14 ($17.03 million) 2017 : 13 ($18.83 million)

: 13 ($18.83 million) 2018 : 18 ($15.75 million

: 18 ($15.75 million 2019 : 13 ($20.29 million)

: 13 ($20.29 million) 2020 : 16 ($18).385 million)

: 16 ($18).385 million) 2021 : 13 (17.865 million)

: 13 (17.865 million) 2022 : 3 ($38.25 million)

: 3 ($38.25 million) 2023: 22 (13.21 million)

It's helped that their best wide receiver in that span was Edelman. He was a slot -- they don't make outside receiver money -- and he wanted to be where Brady was, win championships and become an icon, which he did.

It also should be noted the Patriots’ tight end spending over the past few years.

2015 : 1 ($12 million)

: 1 ($12 million) 2016 : 4 ($13 million)

: 4 ($13 million) 2017 : 4 ($13 million)

: 4 ($13 million) 2018 : 2 ($16 million)

: 2 ($16 million) 2019 : 32 ($2.67 million)

: 32 ($2.67 million) 2020 : 32 ($2.42 million)

: 32 ($2.42 million) 2021: 2 ($15.2 million)

Next offseason, when Nelson Agholor’s off the books, the Patriots are going to have money to spend. They’ll have a decision to make on Meyers who will be a free agent. And they’ll still be paying handsomely at tight end. But, unless the Patriots draft and develop a high-end talent at wide receiver this year, they’ll have to contemplate spending big at wideout in a way they haven’t.

That may seem anathema to Belichick. But he knows better than us that the league has changed and the evolution of the passing game at the lowest levels -- flag football instead of tackle in youth football, 7-on-7 and 5-on-5 leagues, spread offenses in high school and college -- have made it a game played on the perimeter. Pass-catchers are more important than ball-carriers. Cover guys are more important than tacklers.

The Patriots may be forced to spend on a high-end wideout in a way they never have. That may be the way to ensure the Jones (Mac) keeps up with the Tuas and the Allens.