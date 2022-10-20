‘I Heard It's Still Going On': Bears Player Takes Shot at Belichick, Patriots for Deflategate

Bears defender takes shot at Belichick, Patriots for Deflategate originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Giving Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots bulletin board material heading into a matchup is never wise. Nonetheless, a Chicago Bears player did just that ahead of their Monday Night Football showdown.

After the Bears' practice on Thursday, defensive lineman Justin Jones was asked by Mark Carman of CHGO Sports to share the first thing that comes to mind when he hears the name Bill Belichick.

"Deflated balls," Jones answered, referencing the 2015 Deflategate scandal that occurred when Tom Brady was the Patriots' quarterback.

“I heard it’s still going on, So I’m going to check (the footballs) before we go,” he added. “I’m so serious. I heard it’s still going on so we’re going to see. I’m for sure checking. I play this game with honesty man, you know what I’m saying?”

#Bears DL Justin Jones plans on checking the balls Monday night. Has heard that Deflategate might still be going on. First thing you think of when you hear the name Bill Belichick? “Deflated balls” #ForeverNE #Forevercheaters pic.twitter.com/HtjueyggUo — Mark Carman (@thecarm) October 20, 2022

Well then. That one should go over well in the Patriots' locker room...

The Bears already were 8.5-point underdogs for the Week 7 meeting at Gillette Stadium, and Jones may have dug his team an even bigger hole with his comments. If we've learned anything from the last 20 years with Belichick as New England's head coach, it's that calling him out doesn't typically end well for the opposing team.

The Patriots will look to extend their win streak to three games on Monday night.