NBA Rumors: Ime Udoka Woke Up Celtics in Game 3 With This Candid Message

By Nick Goss

Report: Ime Udoka woke up Celtics in Game 3 with this candid message originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Ime Udoka doesn’t mince words with his Boston Celtics players. If something needs to be said, he’ll say it, even though it might not be what the players want to hear.

He has shown time and time again throughout his first season as Celtics head coach that he’s able to challenge his players and get them to respond positively.

Kendrick Perkins doesn't mince words on Draymond Green's Game 3 performance

Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden was yet another example.

According to longtime Celtics reporter Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com, Udoka had a candid message for his team after a string of turnovers.

We don't know exactly when in the game Udoka said this. But after committing eight turnovers in the first half, the Celtics had just four over the final two quarters. It was a strong close to a 116-100 win that gave Boston a 2-1 series lead.

The Celtics are now 13-2 in the 2022 playoffs when they tally 15 or fewer turnovers. They're 0-5 when the turnovers hit 16 or more.

Udoka also challenged his players with a strong message in Game 1 of the series after a horrendous third quarter by Boston. The Celtics responded with a fourth quarter during which they outscored the Warriors 40-16 to steal home-court advantage.

The Celtics are two wins away from their 18th championship. The players deserve the majority of the credit for being in this position, but we shouldn't forget about the immense role Udoka has played as well. He's been tremendous as a coach and motivator all season.

