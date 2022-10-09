Is Brady Back? Here's How Tom Fared in Buccaneers' Week 5 Win

Here's how Tom Brady fared in Bucs' Week 5 win vs. Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

In life there are three certainties: Death, taxes and Tom Brady beating the Atlanta Falcons.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rebounded from last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs by defeating the Atlanta Falcons 21-15 in Sunday's Week 5 game at Raymond James Stadium.

The victory gives Brady an 11-0 career record (including the playoffs) versus the Falcons. Atlanta is one of five teams he has never lost against.

The Falcons did make a good comeback attempt late, outscoring the Bucs 15-0 in the fourth quarter, but Tampa Bay held on to improve its record to 3-2.

Here's a deeper dive into Brady's performance against the Falcons on Sunday.

Stats

Brady completed 35 of 52 pass attempts for 351 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions. He finished with a 92.7 QB rating and was not sacked once. Brady also converted a 2-point conversion on a 1-yard pass to wide receiver Russell Gage after a third-quarter touchdown.

The 45-year-old quarterback now has back-to-back games of 300-plus passing yards after not throwing for more than 271 yards over the first three weeks of the season.

Highlights

Brady marched the Bucs into the red zone during the second quarter with this gorgeous pass to wide receiver Mike Evans.

Evans nearly scored a touchdown on this 40-yard completion from Brady in the third quarter, but the veteran wideout was pushed out of bounds at the 1-yard line.