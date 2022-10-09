Tom Brady

Is Brady Back? Here's How Tom Fared in Buccaneers' Week 5 Win

By Nick Goss

Here's how Tom Brady fared in Bucs' Week 5 win vs. Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

In life there are three certainties: Death, taxes and Tom Brady beating the Atlanta Falcons.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rebounded from last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs by defeating the Atlanta Falcons 21-15 in Sunday's Week 5 game at Raymond James Stadium.

The victory gives Brady an 11-0 career record (including the playoffs) versus the Falcons. Atlanta is one of five teams he has never lost against.

The Falcons did make a good comeback attempt late, outscoring the Bucs 15-0 in the fourth quarter, but Tampa Bay held on to improve its record to 3-2.

Here's a deeper dive into Brady's performance against the Falcons on Sunday.

Stats

Brady completed 35 of 52 pass attempts for 351 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions. He finished with a 92.7 QB rating and was not sacked once. Brady also converted a 2-point conversion on a 1-yard pass to wide receiver Russell Gage after a third-quarter touchdown.

The 45-year-old quarterback now has back-to-back games of 300-plus passing yards after not throwing for more than 271 yards over the first three weeks of the season.

Highlights

Brady marched the Bucs into the red zone during the second quarter with this gorgeous pass to wide receiver Mike Evans. 

Evans nearly scored a touchdown on this 40-yard completion from Brady in the third quarter, but the veteran wideout was pushed out of bounds at the 1-yard line.

— NFL (@NFL)
ð±: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/bqJCgQ9Kz8 pic.twitter.com/QID5GWQUiP

— NFL (@NFL)
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers)

— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) Questionable roughing the passer call?

With Tampa Bay leading the Atlanta Falcons by six late in the fourth quarter, Brady and the Bucs were gifted 15 yards on a... questionable... roughing the passer penalty. Take a look:

At the time of the penalty, it was third-and-5 with just over three minutes to play. The 10-yard sack would've given the Falcons the ball with a chance to win the game, but Grady Jarrett's tackle was apparently too rough.

After the penalty, Brady iced the game by running out the clock. He completed a nine-yard pass to Mike Evans just before the two-minute warning, which allowed Tampa Bay to kneel down and end the contest.

What's next?

Brady and the Buccaneers will travel north to play the Steelers in Pittsburgh next Sunday.

The Steelers are one of the worst teams in the league with a 1-4 record following a 38-3 defeat to the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.

Brady has a 9-3 career record versus the Steelers in the regular season, in addition to three AFC Championship Game wins over Pittsburgh as a member of the New England Patriots. He has not yet played the Steelers as a Buccaneers player.

