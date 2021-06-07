Islanders Push Bruins to Brink of Elimination

Bruins on brink of elimination after Game 5 loss to Islanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins are facing elimination for the first time in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The B's were defeated 5-4 by the New York Islanders in Monday night's Game 5 at TD Garden. New York can win this second-round series with a Game 6 victory on home ice Wednesday night at Nassau Coliseum.

The Bruins once again scored first — they've done that in three of the five games — but the Islanders responded well and dominated on the power play, scoring three times on four opportunities.

Boston made it interesting late in the third period when David Krejci's goal with 5:17 remaining trimmed New York's deficit to 5-4, but the B's couldn't complete the comeback.

Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask was pulled after two periods and replaced by rookie Jeremy Swayman, who made his postseason debut. Rask gave up four goals on 16 shots. Islanders netminder Semyon Varlamov allowed four goals on 44 shots.

Here's how Game 5 unfolded.

FINAL SCORE: Islanders 5, Bruins 4

SERIES: 3-2 Islanders

HIGHLIGHTS

After missing a wide open net early in Game 4, David Pastrnak opened the scoring for the Bruins in the first period.

The @NHLBruins are off and running in game 5! #StanleyCup // NBCSN pic.twitter.com/BM7aHId1eX — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) June 7, 2021

After Sean Kuraly was penalized for slashing, the Islanders tied the score on the power play. Mathew Barzal extended his goal streak to three games.

The @NYIslanders tie it up late in the first period. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/8GhzCUi33a — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) June 7, 2021

A couple unfortunate bounces for the Bruins and Kyle Palmieri scores on a second-period power play to put the Islanders up 2-1.

Watch as the puck bounces off both of Connor Clifton's skates, leading to a Kyle Palmieri goal. #StanleyCup // NBCSN pic.twitter.com/7CCyxSMTYK — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) June 7, 2021

Brad Marchand evened the score with a phenomenal move to beat Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock and then goalie Semyon Varlamov.

Josh Bailey was all alone in front of the net and he capitalized to regain the lead for the Islanders.

Bailey out in front! #Isles lead 3-2. pic.twitter.com/ewieoo5CUY — x - New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) June 8, 2021

Mathew Barzal set up Jordan Eberle for the Islanders' third power-play goal of the evening.

The Islanders opened up their largest lead of the series when Brock Nelson scored on Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman, who replaced Rask to begin the third period.

Brock Nelson puts it past Jeremy Swayman, and the @NYIslanders take a three-goal lead. #StanleyCup // NBCSN pic.twitter.com/kJftdUWeWU — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) June 8, 2021

David Krejci's second goal of the series made it interesting for the last five minutes of the third period.

We're inside the final five minutes of Game 5 on NBCSN. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/HbVKRJwjo8 — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) June 8, 2021

UP NEXT

The series will shift to Nassau Coliseum in New York for Game 6 on Wednesday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.