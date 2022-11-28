Jacoby Brissett Quotes Tom Brady After Browns' Historic Win Over Bucs

Jacoby Brissett quotes Tom Brady after historic win over ex-teammate originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Leave it to Jacoby Brissett to pull a Tom Brady against Tom Brady.

The Cleveland Browns trailed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by seven points with two minutes remaining in regulation Sunday when Brissett capped off a six-play, 46-yard drive with a game-tying touchdown pass to David Njoku with 17 seconds remaining.

The Browns went on to win in overtime, 23-17, marking the first time ever that a Brady-led team lost a game in which it led by at least seven points in the final two minutes of regulation.

Tom Brady up 7+ points in final 2 minutes of regulation



entering Sunday 218-0

Sunday 0-1



(incl. postseason) pic.twitter.com/3ePVdLm0jA — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 27, 2022

That's a remarkable stat on multiple levels, but it's even more remarkable that Brady's former New England Patriots teammate was the one who engineered the NFL's first successful late comeback against the GOAT.

Brissett couldn't contain his excitement after the game, stealing a line from Brady in his reaction to the win.

https://twitter.com/JBrissett12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JBrissett12, how was the overtime win? pic.twitter.com/XBytGKRXpv — Cleveland Browns (@Browns)

"I mean this as no disrespect, but in the words of Tom Brady, that was f---ing awesome," a grinning Brissett told reporters.

Brady dropped a similar line after leading Tampa Bay to a comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 6. Brissett apparently took note of Brady's comment and stored it away until Sunday, when he brought it back at just the right time.

Brissett's heroics may have been his last as the Browns' starting QB this season, as Deshaun Watson is set to return from his 11-game suspension this week and start for Cleveland next weekend.