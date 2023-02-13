Jake DeBrusk Injury: Here's When Bruins Forward Could Return to Lineup

Here's when Jake DeBrusk could return to Bruins lineup from injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins should be getting a quality goal scorer back in the lineup this week.

Jake DeBrusk, who has missed Boston's last 15 games since suffering a reported fractured fibula during the team's 2023 Winter Classic win on Jan. 2, is doubtful to return Tuesday night when the Bruins play the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars on the road.

However, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters Monday that DeBrusk is "probable" for Thursday's road matchup versus the Nashville Predators.

DeBrusk was on pace to score 30-plus goals for the first time in his career until he suffered his lower body injury. He has tallied 30 points (16 goals, 14 assists) in 36 games, while also contributing defensively and killing penalties.

The 26-year-old forward practiced with the Bruins in a regular jersey Monday, not the non-contact one he had worn in previous sessions.

"Obviously feel is the biggest thing. I'm going to try to minimize as much risk as possible when it comes to certain things," DeBrusk told reporters after Monday's practice. "I'm not sure what the official word is, but I'm definitely going on this road trip and I'm going to try and play as fast as I can. I've been missing it way too much. As soon as I get the go-ahead, I'll be in and ready to go."

DeBrusk's return to the lineup will upgrade the Bruins' speed, goal scoring depth and the second power play unit. The B's have scored two or fewer goals in three of their last five games, including Saturday afternoon's 2-1 loss to the Washington Capitals at TD Garden.