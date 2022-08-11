James White announces retirement in heartfelt social media post originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

On July 21, the New England Patriots placed veteran running back James White on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list, following a hip injury in Week 3 of the 2021 season against the New Orleans Saints.

Three weeks later, White announced his retirement. In a statement on Twitter, White shared a heartfelt message.

"New England will be in my heart forever. Thank you for unwavering support over the years. I am forever grateful," White wrote. "This chapter has been one that I will cherish. I look forward to what is next."

White continued to thank his family, teammates, Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft, fans, and his agents in the lengthy statement that he attached to his tweet.

In March, the 30-year-old signed a two-year, $5 million contract to return to New England.

White was drafted by the Patriots in 2014. In his eight year career, he won three Super Bowl titles with the Patriots. After catching 14 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown in New England's comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons, many people, including Tom Brady, thought that James White should have won Super Bowl LI MVP.

The 5-foot-10, 205 pound running back is a member of the Patriots All-2010s Team and the Patriots All-Dynasty Team.

White finished his career with 1,278 rushing yards and 3,278 receiving yards. In the 14 games he played in the 2020-21 season, he tallied 121 rushing yards, including two touchdowns. He also completed 49 receptions for 375 receiving yards and one touchdown that season.

"To say that Foxboro will always hold a special place in my heart is an understatement," White added. "It's been the most significant chapter of my adulthood; my kids were born here; it's the place we know the best as adults and where I have grown and created my family."