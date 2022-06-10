Jaylen Brown, 2022 NBA Finals MVP Certainly Has a Nice Ring to It

Tomase: Jaylen Brown playing like an NBA Finals MVP through three games originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

He was the first piece, Boston's highest draft pick since Chauncey Billups, the initial dice roll of Danny Ainge in a process that would ultimately bring the Celtics to the brink of Banner 18.

And for much of his tenure, Jaylen Brown has played second fiddle -- first to the likes of Jae Crowder and Kelly Olynyk as a 20-year-old rookie averaging barely 15 minutes a game, then to imported All-Stars Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving attempting to lead the Celtics back to glory, and finally to fellow No. 3 overall pick Jayson Tatum, the anointed Franchise Player and budding superstar who would decide the championship fate of the organization on his broad shoulders alone.

A funny thing happened on the way to fitting Brown for a 6-foot-7 Andy Richter costume, however. He decided to be the star of the show.

The Celtics are halfway to their first championship since 2008, and if the series ended today, Brown would be the easy choice for MVP. His unconscious shot-making early in the fourth quarter of Game 1 willed the C's back into what was shaping up to be a blowout, and his 17-point first quarter in Game 3 set the tone for a 16-point victory.

Along the way, Brown has carved an identity for himself both distinct from Tatum and perfectly complementing his All-NBA teammate. He is first and foremost a scorer, and that ability has quietly contributed to Tatum's growth as a playmaker, because the burden to put points on the board needn't be his alone.

Brown has become adept at picking his spots and taking over for stretches when Tatum is either on the bench or not feeling it, his binges timed to keep the Celtics alive throughout the playoffs. The 17-point opening quarter wasn't even his first of the postseason -- he did the same thing in Game 2 vs. the Bucks after a listless Game 1, propelling the Celtics to a blowout victory.

Perhaps more importantly, Brown plays with a steely determination that stands in contrast to Tatum's occasional fits of emotion. Nowhere was this attribute more on display than in Game 3, when Brown decided the best way to respond to Warriors instigator Draymond Green was by dominating him.

Jaylen bully ball on Draymond 😤 pic.twitter.com/10cmQJ3FRJ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 9, 2022

In one telling sequence, Green blocked a Brown drive in transition and then stood over him barking. Brown didn't even look in Green's direction. He instead took the ensuing inbounds pass and put Green in the blender, blowing past him for a left-handed layup. He sprinted up court without a word. His play said everything.

His growth has been every bit as important to this run as Tatum's. Brown entered the league as an iffy shooter and has transformed himself into a gunslinger. While his ball-handling and decision-making may occasionally vex, he's able to shake off mistakes and bad performances and deliver when it matters, much like a certain team as a whole.

With Tatum facing constant ball pressure and extra attention, Brown has stepped out of his teammate's shadow and into a starring role.

With the Warriors intent on stopping Tatum, the player they have no answer for is Brown. He proved in Game 3 that he's simply too explosive for Green to check off the dribble without rugby rules, and when Golden State goes small, he can shoot over anyone except occasionally Andrew Wiggins.

He's a matchup nightmare who is averaging 23 points a game in the playoffs while improving on his shooting, rebounding, and assist numbers from the regular season. With Tatum facing constant ball pressure and extra attention, Brown has stepped out of his teammate's shadow and into a starring role.

The Celtics may soon have Brown to thank for the franchise's most improbable title. Forget about second fiddle -- he's shredding on lead guitar.