Jaylen Brown Earned This Contract Bonus for Celtics Reaching the NBA Finals

Brown earned this contract bonus for Celtics reaching the 2022 NBA Finals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown helped his team reach the 2022 NBA Finals with a 24-point performance in a win over the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night.

He also earned himself a nice bonus.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Brown will receive an additional $964,286 as a result of the Celtics advancing to the NBA Finals. The 24-year-old star has some incentives built into his contract, including ones involving the Celtics winning certain rounds in the playoffs.

ESPN's Bobby Marks summarized Brown's bonuses from this season in the following tweet:

Boston is $358K below the tax.



They become a tax team (which they will rightfully take) if they win the NBA Championship.



Brown has a NBA Championship bonus. https://t.co/VoUJJrDoLq — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) May 30, 2022

The Celtics signed Brown to a four-year, $106.3 million contract in 2019. It has proven to be one of the most team-friendly deals in the league.

Brown is averaging 22.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in the 2022 playoffs, while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 38.6 percent on 3-point attempts.

The Celtics will play the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. Game 1 is scheduled for Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. The Warriors will play host for the first two games as the team with home-court advantage.