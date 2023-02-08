Jaylen Brown Exits Celtics-Sixers After Scary Collision With Jayson Tatum

Report: Jaylen Brown expected to miss time with facial fracture originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jaylen Brown suffered an unfortunate injury Wednesday night at the hands of his All-Star teammate.

With less than two minutes remaining in the first half of the Celtics' game against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden, Brown collided with Jayson Tatum along the baseline as both players went for an offensive rebound.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum collide towards the end of the half and JB heads to the locker room #PHIvsBOS pic.twitter.com/Kf1Yn0Z7pO — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 9, 2023

Brown fell to the floor holding his face and went to the Celtics' locker room immediately after getting up. The team later ruled Brown out for the rest of the game with a facial contusion.

After the game, a 106-99 Celtics victory, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Brown has a facial fracture that could keep him out through the NBA's All-Star Weekend on Feb. 17-19.

Boston’s Jaylen Brown has suffered a facial fracture and will miss some time, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Initial feeling is Brown could be sidelined through the All-Star break, with further specialist examination on Thursday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

That's a tough blow for the Celtics, who were already without Marcus Smart, Robert Williams and Al Horford in Wednesday night's game. Interim head coach Joe Mazzulla said he tried calling Brown immediately after the game but got no response.

"As soon as I got into my office I called him."



Joe Mazzulla says he's still unclear about the severity of Jaylen Brown's facial contusion pic.twitter.com/JpI6StiE7B — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 9, 2023

The C's have performed well in the face of injuries all season, but Brown is their second-best player who's averaging a career-high 27 points per night, so Boston will be put to the test over the next two weeks.