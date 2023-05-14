Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum Credit Celtics Fans for Game 7 Energy at TD Garden

Jaylen Brown praises C's fans for responding to his call-out in Game 7 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The energy shifted at TD Garden for Sunday's Game 7 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers.

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown called out the fans after Game 6, labeling the energy at the arena "OK at best" during the 2023 playoffs.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"I need you to come with the energy, because we're gonna need every bit of it," Brown said. "No excuses. We need everybody. So, I'm calling you guys out. Let's make sure the Garden is ready to go."

C's fans heard Brown's message loud and clear.

Celtics Talk POSTGAME POD: Jayson Tatum's MONSTER Game 7 leads Celtics to blowout over Sixers | Listen & Subscribe

It was a vintage TD Garden atmosphere throughout the do-or-die matchup. The crowd was noticeably louder than it has been in any other game so far this postseason. The chants were deafening, and fans were on their feet from the opening tip to the final buzzer.

Brown credited the fans for responding to his call-out with energy the team could feed off of.

"I called the Garden out last game. Way to respond," Brown said after the 112-88 win. "The energy in the building was through the roof. It was amazing.

"Everybody that was in the building, anybody that was cheering for the Celtics, I feel like we could feel that energy tonight and it definitely carried over. So we're definitely going to need some more of that going forward. That was fun. That was a great basketball environment."

"The energy in the building was through the roof."



Jaylen Brown satisfied with the crowd at TD Garden for Game 7 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Jlp514XFiN — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 14, 2023

Jayson Tatum, who sent the crowd into a frenzy with his record-setting 51-point performance, shared Brown's sentiments.

"I've got to give a lot of credit to the crowd. We needed that," he said. "This is probably the loudest the Garden has been in a year. And we fed off that energy. It really helped us. We're going to need it the rest of the way."

Tatum was asked what the crowd has meant to him personally.

“I can’t express it enough, the genuine love I feel from the crowd," the 25-year-old answered. "I’ve been here my whole career. I feel that they embrace me almost as one of my own, and that means a lot."

“I can’t express it enough, the genuine love I feel from the crowd. … I’ve been here my whole career. I feel that they embrace me almost as one of my own, and that means a lot.”



Jayson Tatum on TD Garden crowd 💚💚💚 #BleedGreen @jaytatum0 pic.twitter.com/jhNaukLSMT — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 14, 2023

Celtics fans will be expected to bring the noise during the Eastern Conference Finals, which will be against the Miami Heat for the second consecutive season. Game 1 is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at TD Garden.

You can view the full Celtics-Heat ECF schedule here.