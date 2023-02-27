Jaylen Brown Out for Celtics-Knicks Matchup Due to Personal Reasons

Jaylen Brown out for Celtics-Knicks game due to personal reasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics' fourth game of the season with their preferred starting five intact will have to wait.

Jaylen Brown has been ruled out of Boston's matchup with the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden due to personal reasons, the team announced Sunday. Derrick White is also listed on the injury report with a sprained right ankle but is probable for Monday.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. New York:



Jaylen Brown (personal reasons) - OUT

Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) - OUT

Derrick White (right ankle sprain) - PROBABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 26, 2023

Brown missed four games prior to the NBA All-Star break due to a facial fracture but hasn't missed a beat in his first two games back. The All-Star guard dropped 30 points with 11 rebounds Thursday while debuting his new mask in the Celtics' overtime win over the Indiana Pacers, then followed up with a team-high 26 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals Saturday night in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Thursday and Saturday's games marked just the second and third time this season that Boston rolled out its starting five of Marcus Smart, Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Robert Williams. But the Celtics still boast the NBA's best record thanks to their impressive depth.

White has played a huge role in Boston's success despite injuries and has yet to miss a game this season. If he plays Monday, he'll likely slide back into the starting lineup alongside Smart with Malcolm Brogdon coming off the bench.

Coverage of Celtics-Knicks begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston, with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. ET.