Jaylen Brown Reveals He Tweaked Groin During Win Over Pelicans

Jaylen Brown reveals he tweaked groin in win over Pelicans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jaylen Brown went off for a season-high 41 points in Wednesday night's win over the New Orleans Pelicans, but it wasn't all good news for the Boston Celtics.

After the game, Brown told NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin he didn't try to stay on the court in the final minutes due to a groin injury.

“I was done,” Brown told Chin in his postgame interview. “I tweaked my groin a little bit, so I was done. I’m going to get it looked at after the game and get ready for the next one."

Chin asked Brown if he expects to be good to go for the second night of a back-to-back Thursday in Brooklyn.

“I’m going to get it looked at," Brown reiterated. "Going to get my treatment, go through my routine and see what it looks like for tomorrow.”

"It's a long season, you just gotta stay the course."@FCHWPO caught up with @tvabby after his 41 point night, and mentions that he tweaked his groin late in the game 😬 (we'll keep you updated). pic.twitter.com/O1OD6sfukw — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 12, 2023

It doesn't sound like Brown is overly concerned, but his status will be worth monitoring ahead of Thursday night's meeting with the Nets. If the groin is even slightly sore, it might be wise to give Brown a rest as he's played in all but two games so far this season.

Brown also notched 12 rebounds while shooting 15-for-21 from the floor in the 125-114 win over New Orleans. He became the fourth player this season to score 40+ points with 10+ boards and a 70% field goal percentage.

Celtics vs. Nets is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET tip-off Thursday at Barclays Center.