Jaylen's Reaction to Winning Auerbach Award Bodes Well for Celtics Future

Jaylen Brown caused a minor stir last month when he offered a non-committal answer about his future with the Boston Celtics.

But Brown made it clear Wednesday night that he's happy with his present situation.

The Celtics All-Star was announced as the winner of the 2022-23 Red Auerbach Award, which honors the legendary Celtics coach and executive and is presented annually to the Celtics player who "best exhibits excellence on and off the court each year and exemplifies the spirit and meaning of what it means to be a Boston Celtic."

When asked after Boston's 97-93 win over the Toronto Raptors what it meant to him to win that award, Brown gave a thoughtful answer.

"I've put my everything into this team, I've put my everything into this city, into this organization since I've been here. To get that award, I thought meant a lot."



"I think Red Auerbach had a vision for this organization, and so many years later, to see that vision being maintained, I think is amazing, and I'm grateful to be a part of it," Brown said. "Especially when you are highlighting things that necessarily don’t have to do with stats or analytics. Leadership on and off the floor, being able to receive an award for something that you don't necessarily see some type of value for, that doesn’t come up in the stat sheet, I appreciate stuff like that.

"I've put my everything into this team; I've put my everything into this city and (this) organization since I’ve been here. So, to get that award, I thought meant a lot. I was grateful."

Brown has made great strides as a player since the Celtics drafted him third overall in 2016, transforming into one of the league's best two-way players who should earn All-NBA consideration this season while averaging career highs in points (26.6), rebounds (6.9) and assists (3.5) per game. The 26-year-old also is very active off the court as a member of the NBA Players Association and leader of several community initiatives through his 7uice Foundation.

Brown is eligible for a contract extension this offseason before he hits unrestricted free agency in 2024 and could receive the "supermax" from Boston if he earns an All-NBA nod. If he doesn't make All-NBA, it's possible he could play out the final year of his contract without an extension, which would cast some doubt on his C's future.

Brown is living in the present right now, however, and seems pretty content as Boston gears up for another playoff run.

"To be on a 50-plus-win team is an honor," Brown added. "It takes a lot of hard work that goes into that. It doesn’t come around as often as you probably think it does, and to be able to be a part of it is a blessing, for sure.

"To be a part of a winning organization, to add to it and to come out each and every night and play with purpose, absolutely, it’s great."