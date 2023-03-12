Celtics

Jayson Tatum Becomes First Celtics Player to Have This Stat Line in a Game

The 25-year-old superstar is scoring 30.4 points per game, putting him on pace to be the first Celtics player in history to average 30-plus points in a single season. 

The Boston Celtics started off their six-game road trip in impressive fashion Saturday night by defeating the Atlanta Hawks 134-125.

Jayson Tatum paced the Celtics with 34 points. He leads the NBA in points scored with 1,915 -- 36 ahead of Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic.

Tatum, per 98.5 The Sports Hub's Sean Grande, also became the first player in Celtics history to tally at least 34 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and five 3-pointers made in a regular season game.

Tatum has etched his name into the Celtics record books in so many places over the last few seasons, and he's not going to stop, assuming he stays healthy.

That said, individual achievements aren't the goal for Tatum. It's all about Banner 18.

“The only thing that matters to me is winning a championship,” Tatum told reporters after Saturday's win. "Not MVP, not first-team All-NBA, none of that. I want to get back to the Finals and get over the hump.”

