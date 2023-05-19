Jayson Tatum Doubles Down on ‘Humbly” Statement With Pregame T-Shirt

Tatum doubles down on 'Humbly" statement with pregame shirt originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

After his Game 6 heroics in Philadelphia, Jayson Tatum delivered a strong statement in his interview with ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth.

"Humbly, I'm one of the best players in the world," the Boston Celtics star said after scoring 16 points in the fourth quarter of the 95-86 win.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Tatum backed up his talk with a legendary performance in Game 7. The 25-year-old dropped 51 points to send the 76ers packing and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

He doubled down on his "humble" remark ahead of Friday's Game 2 vs. the Miami Heat. During warmups at TD Garden, he donned a T-shirt that read "Humbly" above the C's logo.

"Humbly, I'm one of the best basketball players in the world" pic.twitter.com/ozgpcYGxkE — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 19, 2023

Tatum had 34 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists for Boston. But the Celtics star went 0 for 3 with two turnovers in the fourth quarter, when Boston blew an 89-77 lead en route to a second home loss in three nights.

Tatum and the Celtics now have a tough road ahead of them, needing to dig themselves out of a 2-0 hole in the Eastern Conference finals.

The four-time All-Star is going to have to play like one of the best players in the world if the Celtics have any chance of winning this series.

Critical Game 3 is Sunday night in Miami.