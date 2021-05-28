Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Drops 50 in Celtics' Game 3 Win Over Nets

By Justin Leger

Highlights: Tatum drops 50 as C's take Game 3 vs. Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics looked like a different team in Friday night's Game 3 vs. the Brooklyn Nets.

After losing Games 1 and 2 handily, the C's returned to TD Garden and put on a show. Jayson Tatum put on a show with 50 points while Marcus Smart added 23 of his own, including five 3-pointers.

Tristan Thompson also came up big for Boston with 19 points and 13 rebounds (nine offensive). Romeo Langford had six points and was a game-high +21 off the bench.

Game 3 also marked Kyrie Irving's first game in front of fans at TD Garden since leaving the C's in 2019. He shot 6-for-17 from the field with 16 points.

James Harden led Brooklyn with 41 points and 10 assists. Kevin Durant tallied 39 points to go with nine boards.

Here's a full recap of Celtics-Nets.

FINAL SCORE: Celtics 125, Nets 119

SERIES: Nets lead 2-1

Celtics vs. Nets highlights

Celtics fans welcome Kyrie Irving back to TD Garden:

Jayson Tatum blocks Kevin Durant and finishes on the other end:

Marcus Smart getting hot from 3:

Smart hits the go-ahead 3:

Jayson Tatum gets the friendly roll:

Tristan Thompson throws one down:

Smart with the pretty assist to Thompson:

Evan Fournier drills the corner 3:

Thompson with the emphatic slam:

Tatum drops 50:

Celtics schedule

Game 4 of Celtics vs. Nets is set for Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.

