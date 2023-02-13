Celtics

Jayson Tatum Headlines Lengthy Celtics Injury Report Ahead of Bucks Game

By Justin Leger

Tatum headlines lengthy C's injury report ahead of Bucks game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics could be without several key players when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.

Seven C's -- including Jayson Tatum -- were listed on Monday's injury report. Tatum is listed as doubtful for the Eastern Conference showdown with a non-COVID illness.

Jaylen Brown (facial fracture) and Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) remain out while Grant Williams (right elbow swelling) and Robert Williams (left ankle soreness) are questionable. Malcolm Brogdon (right achilles soreness) is listed as probable, though he had the same designation before missing Sunday's win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

It's a less-than-ideal time for Boston to be shorthanded as Milwaukee enters the matchup only 1.5 games behind in the East standings. However, the undermanned Celtics have gotten contributions from virtually everyone on their roster during their current four-game win streak.

The Celtics have two games left on their schedule before the All-Star break. After taking on the Bucks, they'll finish off the first half of the campaign by hosting the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

C's vs. Bucks is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. ET tip on Tuesday.

