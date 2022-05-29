Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Honors Kobe With Purple Armband During Game 7 Vs. Heat

The C's star wore a purple armband with Bryant's No. 24

By Justin Leger

Jayson Tatum paid tribute to his late idol Kobe Bryant during the Boston Celtics' Game 7 showdown with the Miami Heat.

The C's star wore a purple armband with Bryant's No. 24. It's a similar armband to the one he wore on the Los Angeles Lakers legend's birthday on Aug. 23, 2020, when the Celtics finished a sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers in the Orlando bubble.

Check it out below:

It looks like Tatum brought the "Mamba Mentality" to Miami.

The Celtics will need a Kobe-like effort from Tatum to finish off the Heat and advance to their first NBA Finals since 2010, when Bryant's Lakers beat the C's in seven games. If they do, they'll take on the Golden State Warriors for a shot at Banner No. 18.

