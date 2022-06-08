Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown First Celtics Teammates to Make 50 3-Pointers in Single Postseason

Tatum, Brown first C's teammates to reach notable milestone in postseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A result of the era they play in? Perhaps.

Nevertheless, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have taken advantage of it to make some history for the Boston Celtics.

Brown's first make from 3-point range in Game 3 was his 50th of the postseason for the Celtics. By hitting that milestone, he joined Tatum -- already up to 64 entering Game 3 -- as the first set of Boston teammates to connect on at least 50 attempts from 3-point land in a single postseason.

With two 3-pointers from Jaylen Brown... Brown & Jayson Tatum are the first pair of teammates in Celtics history to each make 50 3-pointers in a single postseason pic.twitter.com/O94a6VrMLD — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 9, 2022

Ray Allen made at least 50 shots from 3-point range during each of the Celtics' runs to the Finals during his tenure in green. However, teammate Paul Pierce maxed out in the 40s each time.

For context on just how different the times are, Larry Bird made only 80 3-pointers in the postseason...for his whole career.

Depending on the length of the 2022 NBA Finals, there's a chance Tatum could surpass Bird's total.