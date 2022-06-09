2022 NBA Finals: Jayson Tatum, Nelly Share Cool Moment With Deuce After Game 3

Jayson Tatum, son Deuce share cool moment with Nelly after Game 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics may have planned their entertainment for Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals with their superstar in mind.

The Celtics brought in rapper and St. Louis native Nelly to perform at halftime of Wednesday's game at TD Garden. C's star Jayson Tatum also hails from St. Louis and grew up a Nelly fan.

So, the two made sure to meet up after Boston's 116-100 win, with Nelly rocking Tatum's No. 0 jersey and Tatum toting his young son, Deuce.

JT & Deuce with Nelly 🫶 #StLouisLegends pic.twitter.com/G100pOookc — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 9, 2022

It may have been past Deuce's bedtime, but Nelly appeared to enjoy seeing the four-year-old.

Tatum also seemed excited about the interaction after the game, pointing out that Nelly went to high school with his mother, Brandy Cole, and knows his father, Justin Tatum.

"That's my guy," Tatum said. "I've known Nelly forever. Him and my mom went to high school. He's known my dad. St. Louis is as big as this room, so we all know each other.

"Nelly is arguably like the most famous guy from St. Louis, until I catch up."

Tatum showed out in front of Nelly on Wednesday night, dropping 26 points, six rebounds and a team-high nine assists in the victory. That performance earned him an Instagram shout-out from the rapper.

Instagram/@nelly

"Ok champ ..!!! #STLARMY ..!! Another..!!! Long way too goo ..!!! #UCITY STAND UP..!!!" Nelly wrote.

No word on if Nelly will be at the Garden for Game on Friday, but seeing how Game 3 went, Tatum certainly would welcome his presence.