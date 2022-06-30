Celtics

Jayson Tatum Reacts to Bradley Beal Signing Max Contract With Wizards

By Justin Leger

Tatum reacts to Beal signing max contract with Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

No one was happier to see Bradley Beal get paid than his longtime pal, Jayson Tatum.

The Boston Celtics star, who grew up with Beal in St. Louis, tweeted a congratulatory message after the All-Star guard star signed a five-year, $251 million max deal to stay with the Washington Wizards.

"DAAAAAMMNNNNN! So happy for my big brotha. You deserve it champ…. LET ME HOLD A DOLLA," he wrote.

Tatum and Beal's close friendship is well-documented. The two have known each other since childhood and Beal even babysat Tatum when he was a toddler. Tatum often refers to Beal as his big brother.

Recently, Beal got emotional after Tatum sent him a heartfelt video message.

"Without you, it wouldn’t be me," Tatum says in the video. "You don’t get enough credit, but I’m always giving you the credit … My big brother, man -- I appreciate you."

For now, Beal will continue to try and make it work with Washington. That said, that doesn't rule out him having a change of heart and teaming up with Tatum at some point down the line.

