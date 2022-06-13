Jayson Tatum Refuses to Give Ball to Draymond Green Following Whistle in Game 5

WATCH: Tatum refuses to give Draymond ball following timeout originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

As Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals began to slip away in the fourth quarter, an altercation seems to have been narrowly avoided between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

Trailing 91-79 with under five minutes to go, the Celtics called timeout on their offensive side of the floor with Jayson Tatum in possession. As he's excelled at all series long, Draymond Green proceeded to agitate following the whistle, stalking Tatum along the base line for seemingly no other reason than to be a thorn in the side of his opponent.

As Green followed Tatum, players from both teams meandered into the corner before cooler heads ultimately prevailed. No fouls were called as a result of the gathering.

"In the NBA after timeouts, guys try to get shots up. They didn't want me to shoot the ball. I just said, (expletive) it," Tatum explained. "I just took the ball with me to the timeout and I kept the ball the whole time. They didn't say nothing. They just didn't want me to shoot the ball."

Green again failed to crack double digits in scoring, finishing with eight points on 3 of 6 shooting. In five games this series, Green has scored a total of 25 points with a high of nine in Game 2.

He did manage eight rebounds and six assists, but most impressively, he fouled out for the third time in the series -- becoming the first player to do so in an NBA Finals in 22 seasons.