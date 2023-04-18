Jayson Tatum shares Derrick White's funny reaction to MVP chants originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Derrick White was humble after Tuesday night's win over the Atlanta Hawks when asked about the MVP chants that rained down on him at TD Garden.

"That's JT (Jayson Tatum). That ain't me," he told our Abby Chin after propelling the Boston Celtics to a 119-106 victory in Game 2.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

That may be true for the season, but through the first two games of the first-round series, White deserves the praise. He followed Saturday's 24-point performance with a 26-point outburst on Tuesday. The 28-year-old guard added three blocks in what was a sensational night for him on both ends of the floor.

Celtics Talk: M-V-P! chants for Derrick White as C's roll to Game 2 win vs. Hawks | Listen & Subscribe

"We're just so much more of a dynamic team when D-White is asserting himself and being aggressive and not being passive," Tatum said after the game. "We've talked about it. Being too passive and looking for guys too much. He's like, too good of a guy. But these last few games, being aggressive, making the right play, attacking the rim. Not necessarily waiting. It just makes us that much better of a team."

Tatum is used to the MVP chants being for him, but he happily took a back seat to White in Game 2. He heaped praise on his teammate while relaying White's reaction to the chants.

"I was happy for him. He played his ass off these last two games," Tatum said. "Obviously, a big, big reason why we won these two games. And we need him to continue to play at this level, and he can.

"I was happy to hear that for him. We talked about it after the game. He was like, 'That's what it feels like?' I was like, 'Yeah, I guess.'"

Tatum was outstanding as well in Tuesday's win with a game-high 29 points to go with 10 rebounds and six assists. He and White will look to carry the momentum into Friday's showdown in Atlanta.

"We did what we were supposed to do," White said. "That was homecourt. Now we've got the real challenge of the playoffs, which is winning on the road."

You can watch Tatum's postgame press conference in its entirety below: