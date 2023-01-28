Jayson Tatum Wears Kobe Bryant Celtics Shirt Ahead of Game Vs. Lakers

Tatum wears Kobe Bryant Celtics shirt ahead of game vs. Lakers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jayson Tatum paid tribute to his idol Kobe Bryant ahead of Saturday's game vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, but the Boston Celtics star didn't don any purple or gold.

Tatum showed up to TD Garden wearing a shirt with Bryant on it, only the late Lakers legend is wearing Celtics attire.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Jayson Tatum ready for the Lakers pic.twitter.com/x0zZcg0mY5 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 28, 2023

Bryant wore the Celtics shirt during his draft workout with the team in 1996.

It isn't the first time Tatum has used the shirt to honor Bryant. Before Game 2 of last year's NBA Finals, the 24-year-old showed up to practice with an outfit identical to Bryant's Celtics draft workout gear.

Tatum has often paid tribute to Bryant with a purple armband, which he wore on the third anniversary of Bryant's death on Thursday night.